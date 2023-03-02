Weezer, Kevin Hart coming to Gary’s Hard Rock Casino this summer

Rivers Cuomo of music group Weezer performs onstage at KROQ Weenie Roast 2016 at Irvine Meadows Amphitheatre on May 14, 2016 in Irvine, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for CBS Radio Inc.)

GARY, Ind. (WISH) — Grammy award-winning rock band Weezer and Emmy/Grammy nominated comedian Kevin Hart will be bringing their summer tours to Gary’s Hard Rock Casino in June and July, respectively.

Weezer is a rock band formed in Los Angeles in 1992. They are best known for their music hits “Buddy Holly”, “Beverly Hills”, and “Say it ain’t so.” The group experienced a massive resurgence after releasing a fan-inspired cover of Toto’s “Africa” in 2018.

Weezer is coming to the Hard Rock Casino’s live venue on July 9, where doors will be opening at 6:30 p.m. Tickets for the event go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m. Customers can click this link for ticket and seating information.

Kevin Hart is a comedian and actor from Philadelphia. Hart launched his career as a comedian doing local comedy around Philadelphia and is currently on his third tour, titled “Reality Check”. Hart has also starred in eleven Hollywood films that have debuted at number one at the box office. Some of his biggest films are “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle,” “The Secret Life of Pets,” and “Central Intelligence.”

Hart will be at the Hard Rock Casino’s Live Venue on June 10 and doors will open at 7 p.m. Tickets will go on sale this Friday at 9 a.m. Customers can click this link for ticket and seating information.