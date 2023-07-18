West Baden Springs Hotel atrium to reopen after storm damage

FRENCH LICK, Ind. (WISH) — The atrium of the West Baden Springs Hotel at the French Lick Resort will reopen at 5 p.m. Wednesday after a June storm left it damaged, the resort announced Tuesday night in a news release.

The hotel has remained open during the repairs, but the atrium was off-limits to guests since storms hit June 25.

The storm damaged 12,000 square feet of the atrium’s glass panels.

Engineers created coverings that will allow the atrium to reopen while cosmetic repairs continue, their announcement said.

West Baden Springs Hotel, a National Historic Landmark, opened in 1902 and is known for the ornate 200-foot dome covering its atrium.

The atrium is reopening soon…👀 Here's our CEO, Chuck Franz, with some updates & a look at the progress inside #WestBadenSpringsHotel. More exciting news coming VERY soon! MEDIA 👉 Mr. Franz will be available tomorrow afternoon (7/19) for onsite interviews.#FrenchLickResort pic.twitter.com/1A4vUeQQpp — French Lick Resort (@FL_Resort) July 18, 2023

Statement

“There’s just a pride that comes with working here at the resort. I call it the Cook Spirit, and I also call it the Resort Spirit. It traces back to when Bill, Gayle and Carl Cook restored the property. And in this case, everyone has that resort passion and that heart – everyone feels that sense of ownership that’, ‘’ ‘Hey, we want to take care of our property and work as quickly as possible returning it to the way guests have been enjoying it for years.’ This dome and those glass panels are 121 years old, and we want to return it to its glory.” “In each one of those 12 panels, there are 77 glass panes, and they’re different sizes and shapes. Each one of them is going to be modified and manufactured to be able to fit the structure and the membrane that’s already up there – and that was not damaged. There are some clay tiles on the roof that broke and need to be replaced as well, but the girders and everything else on the dome is structurally sound.” “As beautiful as those atrium skylights are, they’ll remain covered here for a while until repairs aree completed. The coverings are in place to ensure the safety of everybody inside, and also so we cam work quickly on the solution. The experience of West Baden will be as close to normal as possible. Walking in that structure is just awe-inspiring. It’s still going to be awe-inspiring. It’ll have a different look at the top here for a period of time.” Chuck Franz, chief executive officer of French Lick Resort