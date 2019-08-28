West Lafayette’s ‘Turtle Xing’ sign returned after being stolen

A “Turtle Xing” sign was installed in early August 2019 after 8-year-old Jack Wietbrock wrote West Lafayette, Ind., Mayor John Dennis saying the turtles crossing the road “need our help.” (WLFI Photo)

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Fear no more! West Lafayette’s new turtle sign has been returned.

Deputy Chief Dave VanVactor with West Lafayette Police Department says someone returned the roadside sign overnight. He says it appears whoever took it saw the media coverage.

The Cherry Lane sign went missing over the weekend, just three weeks after the city first installed it. The sign was the brainchild of 8-year-old Jack Wietbrock. The second-grader wrote Mayor John Dennis saying the turtles crossing the road “need our help.”

VanVactor says the street department will put the sign back up, with reinforcement, in the coming days.