Westfield woman dies while trying to hike from Grand Canyon rim to river in a day

Arizona, Grand Canyon National Park, View From Mather Point Along West Rim Drive. (Photo by: Jeff Greenberg/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK, Ariz. (AP) — Officials say an Indiana woman died earlier this month while hiking inside Grand Canyon National Park.

The National Park Service said Wednesday the 36-year-old from Westfield died May 14 while trying to hike to the Colorado River and back in a day. She was found unconscious on the Bright Angel Trail above the Three-Mile Resthouse.

Authorities did not give her name.

Park Rangers say the incident is a reminder that visitors, especially those visiting the inner canyon, need to plan for the weather.

They anticipate extremely hot days in the coming weeks. Some exposed areas of the trail can reach 120 degrees during the summer.