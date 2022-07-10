Indiana News

Wheelchair athlete inspires others

by: Tony Brunenkant
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A south-central Indiana boy isn’t letting a disability stop him from achieving his dreams.

9-year-old Eli Taylor was born with spina-bifida, which has left him in a wheel chair most of his life. He became inspired to play basketball after watching the Harlem Globetrotters, and practices regularly.

Eli has also tried wheel chair tricks after getting some help from IU Health orthopedics.

Eli competes in a basketball league sponsored by the Rehabilitation Hospital of Indiana. Their season begins next month.

