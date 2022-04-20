Indiana News

Whitley County man arrested for child pornography

COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. (WISH) — Indiana State Police arrested Adam Kessie, 45, for felony charges related to child pornography.

The investigation started when a tip was received from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. This led to a search warrant being held on the 400 block of South Oak Street, Columbia City, by the Indiana State Police.

After the search warrant, Kessie was arrested and taken to Kosciusko County Jail on preliminary charges of Dissemination of Child Pornography and Possession of Child Pornography.

The investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with information regarding crimes against children are advised to contact local law enforcement or visit the missing kids website.