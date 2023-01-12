Indiana News

Wild deer in need of help, container stuck on head

CANNELTON, Ind. (WISH) — A troubling animal saga is playing out in Cannelton, Indiana, which is down South near the Ohio river.

A deer has been spotted for several days now roaming around with its head stuck in a plastic container.

The animal can see and breathe, but it cannot eat or drink.

News 8 was told conservation officers are aware of the deer’s dire straits and are tracking the animal in hopes of tranquilizing it to get that plastic container off its head.

The deer was last sighted near a Walmart and old Radio Shack store.