Indiana News

Wild deer in need of help, container stuck on head

by: Daja Stowe
Posted: / Updated:

CANNELTON, Ind. (WISH) — A troubling animal saga is playing out in Cannelton, Indiana, which is down South near the Ohio river.

A deer has been spotted for several days now roaming around with its head stuck in a plastic container.

The animal can see and breathe, but it cannot eat or drink.

News 8 was told conservation officers are aware of the deer’s dire straits and are tracking the animal in hopes of tranquilizing it to get that plastic container off its head.

The deer was last sighted near a Walmart and old Radio Shack store.

Provided Photo by/Jamie Waugh

© 2023 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Conservative group hopes to derail Daniels’ US Senate bid

Politics /

On the Aisle with Tom Alvarez: New Year New Arts

Life.Style.Live! /

Get rid of your old appliances with Indy Pick Up

Life.Style.Live! /

The Produce Moms can help simplify your recipes in 2023

Life.Style.Live! /


 
Copyright 2023 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.