Winning $1M and $50k Powerball tickets purchased in Indiana

Forms for the Powerball lottery wait to be filled out at a gas station in Bowie, Md., Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2013. A winning Powerball ticket worth $1 million was purchased in Lafayette in July 2023, Hoosier Lottery officials say. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A winning $1 million ticket and a $50,000 ticket were sold in Indiana for Saturday’s Powerball drawing.

The Hoosier Lottery says the $1 million winning ticket was purchased at Circle S Food Mart on State Road 46 in Bloomington.

The $50,000 ticket was purchased at Casey’s on State Road 144 in Mooresville.

Saturday’s winning Powerball numbers are 18-42-44-62-65 with the Powerball of 23.

Players can check their tickets with the free Hoosier Lottery Mobile app or on the Hoosier Lottery website.

The person with the winning ticket should make sure the ticket is in a safe place, consider meeting with a financial advisor, and contact Hoosier Lottery customer service at 1-800-955-6886.

The Powerball jackpot for Monday is an estimated $145 million.