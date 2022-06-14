Indiana News

Winning $50,000 Powerball ticket sold in Kokomo

The Powerball logo on April 25, 2022. (WISH Photo, File)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A winning Powerball ticket for Monday night’s drawing, worth $50,000, was purchased in Howard County.

The winning ticket was purchased at a Village Pantry on Morgan Street in Kokomo. It matched four out of the five numbers and the Powerball.

The winning numbers for Monday are 2-27-42-44-51 with the Powerball of 25.

The winning ticket holder should put the ticket in a safe place, consider meeting with a financial advisor, and contact Hoosier Lottery customer service at 800-955-6886 for specific claim instructions.

Overall Powerball odds are 1 in 25.

The Powerball estimated jackpot for Wednesday is $258 million.

Indiana had the very first Powerball jackpot winner in 1992 and leads the country in Powerball jackpot wins with 39.