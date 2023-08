Winning Hoosier Lottery ticket worth $327,500

The logo for the Ca$h Fiv e game. (Provided Image/Hoosier Lottery)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A lottery ticket sold in northwest Indiana matched all five numbers for a $327,500 jackpot, the Hoosier Lottery said Monday.

The winning Ca$h 5 ticket was sold at the Hammond Shell, at 3350 Calumet Ave. That’s in a commercial area between State Road 912 and the Indiana Toll Road.

Hammond is a city of 76,575 on Indiana’s northwest corner border with Illinois and Lake Michigan.

The winning numbers for Sunday were 15-23-35-40-41.