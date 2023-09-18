Winning Hoosier Lottery ticket worth $449K sold in northern Indiana

A Hoosier Lottery CA$H 5 ticket sold in northern Indiana matched all five numbers in Friday night's $449,020 jackpot drawing. (Provided Photo/Hoosier Lottery)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It’s time to check your numbers! A Hoosier Lottery CA$H 5 ticket sold in northern Indiana matched all five numbers in Friday night’s $449,020 jackpot drawing.

The winning ticket was purchased at JJ’s #8 Travel Plaza, located at 2964 W. 100 N. in Peru.

Friday’s winning CA$H 5 numbers for Friday, Sept. 15 are 11-18-26-28-40.

Players can check their tickets using the Hoosier Lottery’s website or the free Hoosier Lottery mobile app.

The person with the winning ticket should put the ticket in a safe place, consider meeting with a financial advisor, and contact Hoosier Lottery customer service at 1-800-955-6886 for specific claim instructions.

CA$H 5 overall odds are 1 in 11.

Help and resources are available for Hoosiers who struggle with problem gambling. Contact the Problem Gambling Hotline at 1-800-994-8448.