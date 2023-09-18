Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Winning Hoosier Lottery ticket worth $449K sold in northern Indiana

A Hoosier Lottery CA$H 5 ticket sold in northern Indiana matched all five numbers in Friday night's $449,020 jackpot drawing. (Provided Photo/Hoosier Lottery)
by: Ashley Fowler
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It’s time to check your numbers! A Hoosier Lottery CA$H 5 ticket sold in northern Indiana matched all five numbers in Friday night’s $449,020 jackpot drawing.

The winning ticket was purchased at JJ’s #8 Travel Plaza, located at 2964 W. 100 N. in Peru.

Friday’s winning CA$H 5 numbers for Friday, Sept. 15 are 11-18-26-28-40.

Players can check their tickets using the Hoosier Lottery’s website or the free Hoosier Lottery mobile app.

The person with the winning ticket should put the ticket in a safe place, consider meeting with a financial advisor, and contact Hoosier Lottery customer service at 1-800-955-6886 for specific claim instructions.

CA$H 5 overall odds are 1 in 11.

Help and resources are available for Hoosiers who struggle with problem gambling. Contact the Problem Gambling Hotline at 1-800-994-8448.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Braun announces endorsement for president
News /
Suspect arrested in the ambush...
National News /
Python Surprise! Exotic snake found...
National News /
A core frustration unites striking...
Business /
UK police investigate sexual assault...
Entertainment /
Defense points to ‘ritualistic sacrifice’...
News /
Expanding telehealth access to include...
Local News /
IMPD asking for help to...
Local News /