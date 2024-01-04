Search
Winning Hoosier Lottery ticket worth $458,872

CA$H 5 logo. (Image Provided/Hoosier Lottery)
by: Gregg Montgomery
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A Hoosier Lottery ticket worth nearly several hundred thousand dollars was sold in northwestern Indiana, the state agency said Wednesday.

The Luke 234 gas station and convenience store at the intersection of U.S. 6/East Ridge Road and North County Line Road in Hobart sold the CA$H 5 ticket worth $458,872.

The winning numbers in Tuesday’s CA$H 5 drawing were 4-9-13-18-21. Odds of winning in the game are 1 in 11, the lottery says.

  • Problem Gaming Helpline: 800-994-8488

