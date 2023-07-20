Winning Powerball ticket worth $1M sold in Indiana

Blank forms for the Powerball lottery sit Jan. 12, 2021, in a bin at a local grocery store, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The winning ticket for Wednesday’s $1.08 billion Powerball jackpot was sold in California, but someone in the Hoosier state has a winning $1 million ticket.

A total of five winning tickets were sold in Indiana ahead of the big drawing, the Hoosier Lottery says.

The winning $1 million ticket was sold at Payless Liquors #24 at 14580 River Rd. in Carmel.

One $100,000 Powerball with Power Play winning ticket was purchased at the Speedway gas station located at 4610 Kentucky Ave. in Indianapolis.

Three $50,000 winning tickets were purchased at the following locations:

Elizabeth: Grab N Go Four, 9760 Highway 21 SE

Indianapolis: Mann Road BP, 6920 Mann Rd.

New Albany: Valero, 327 W. 56 St.

The winning numbers for Wednesday night’s drawing are 7-10-11-13-24 with the Powerball of 24.

Ticket holders should put the ticket in a secure place, consider meeting with a financial advisor, and contact Hoosier Lottery customer service at 1-800-955-6886 for specific claim instructions.

Indiana had the very first Powerball jackpot winner in 1992 and leads the nation in Powerball jackpot wins with 39.

Saturday’s Powerball jackpot is an estimated $20 million.

Gambling can be an addiction. The Indiana Council on Problem Gambling has support and resources for Hoosiers affected by gambling addiction. Visit the ICPG website, text INGAMB to 53342, or call the Indiana Gambling Help Line at 800-994-8448.