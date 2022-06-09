Indiana News

Winning Powerball tickets purchased in Indianapolis, Rochester

The Powerball logo on April 25, 2022. (WISH Photo, File)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two winning tickets for Monday night’s Powerball drawing were purchased in Indiana, the Hoosier Lottery said Thursday.

A winning Powerball ticket worth $100,000 was purchased at the Kroger Fuel Center on Main Street in Rochester. The ticket matched four out of five numbers and the Powerball. It included the Power Play option to double the prize amount.

The second winning ticket, worth $50,000, was picked up at the Kroger at 5450 E. Thompson Road in Indianapolis. The ticket matched four out of five numbers and the Powerball.

The winning numbers for the Monday, June 6 drawing are: 2-10-35-44-46 with a Powerball of 4.

Each winning ticket holder should put the ticket in a safe place, consider meeting with a financial advisor, and contact Hoosier Lottery customer service at 800-955-6886 for specific claim instructions.

Overall Powerball odds are 1 in 25.

Indiana had the very first Powerball jackpot winner in 1992 and leads the country in Powerball jackpot wins with 39.

The estimated Powerball jackpot for Saturday is $229 million.