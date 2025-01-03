Tips for driving in ice and snow

Vehicles drive on the interstate as snow falls during a powerful winter storm on March 01, 2024. Whether it's ice, snow, or sleet, winter weather can pose a serious risk to anyone who has to be out on the road. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — How confident are you in your winter driving skills? Whether it’s ice, snow, or sleet, winter weather can pose a serious risk to anyone who has to be out on the road.

Preparing yourself — and your vehicle — for the conditions is key, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

If you must travel during a winter storm, here’s what you need to know.

The basics

The safest place to be during a winter storm is at home — but some people will hit the road anyway.

Slow down.

Increase your following distance so there is plenty of time to stop for the vehicle ahead.

Don’t crowd a snow plow or travel beside the truck.

What to do in an emergency

Stay focused on yourself and your passengers.

Put bright markers on the antenna or windows and keep the interior dome light on.

Make sure to keep the exhaust pipe clear of any snow and run the car sporadically, this will avoid carbon monoxide poisoning.

Tires

Inspect tires at least once a month and before long road trips.

Do not inflate tires to the pressure listed on the tire itself. That number is the maximum pressure the tire can hold, not the recommended pressure for the the vehicle.

Car seats

Remove a child’s winter coat before placing them in a car seat. Heavy coats can interfere with the car seat’s harness.

Choose thin warm layers and place blankets or coats around the child.

Before you go

Stock your vehicle with an emergency kit.

Fill up the gas tank.

Plan your route.

Give yourself plenty of time to reach your destination.

