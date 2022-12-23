Indiana News

Winter storm blog: Indiana blasted with frigid air, gusty winds

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s the latest into News 8 on the winter storm.

6:10 a.m.

It’s a cold start to this morning 🥶. Let’s all stay safe out there! pic.twitter.com/qfMaCmKUna — Sgt. Matt Ames (@ISPPutnamville) December 23, 2022

6 a.m.

A Winter Storm Warning will remain in place through the day with the focus being the extremely cold wind chills and strong winds. Snow has come to an end, but blowing snow will remain a hazard through the day. #INwx pic.twitter.com/r0F8n841TS — NWS Indianapolis (@NWSIndianapolis) December 23, 2022

5:50 a.m.

Travel is starting to pick up in Indiana, including in Boone County, where concerns involve slippery roads, downed power lines, and fallen trees, says Boone County Sheriff’s Deputy Wesley Garst.

“The main concerns would be just very slick roads, debris in the roadway…you know, with the winds as high as they are, and with the ice build-up on tree limbs and stuff like that,” Garst said on Daybreak.

Garst says that crews from the county highway department are out clearing roads but asks residents to stay home.

“Be mindful of those crews on the roads, trying to clear the roadways for us here today. If you have to go out, we encourage you not to, but if you have to make sure you’re prepared, make sure your car is in working order, make sure that you have stuff in your car. If you do break down, we’ll get to as quick as we can.”

5:45 a.m.

Nine Indiana counties are now under a RED/TRAVEL WARNING, which means travel is limited to emergency management workers only.

Counties under a travel warning include Adams, Franklin, Grant, Jackson, Jay, Jennings, LaPorte, Rush, and Tipton.

90 of Indiana’s 92 counties are under some level of travel restrictions.

5:40 a.m.

For Friday, dozens of flights have already been canceled in and out of Indianapolis International Airport.

As of 5:45 a.m., FlightAware listed 90 cancellations at IND. Nationally, more than 3,000 flights have been canceled for Friday.

3:45 a.m.

The dashcam in Indiana State Police Sgt. Stephen Wheeles’ patrol car captured some wild winter weather on State Road 3 in Decatur County. Gusty winds and blowing snow dropped visibility to almost zero, according to Wheeles.