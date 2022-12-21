Indiana News

Winter storm blog: Indiana National Guard to serve as highway assistance teams

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s the latest into News 8 on the winter storm.

7 p.m.

IUN Alert: The campus will enter a state of limited operations at 11:30am tomorrow. Essential personnel report as scheduled. Other staff work remotely if able. — IU Emergency Mgmt (@IUEMC) December 22, 2022

5:53 p.m.

Indiana’s State Emergency Operations Center will be activated beginning at 7 a.m. Thursday. Also, Gov. Eric J. Holcomb has activated nearly 150 personnel from the Indiana National Guard to serve as highway assistance teams, which will be strategically positioned across the northern third of the state to help motorists if needed.

5:20 p.m.

For late THU and into FRI, we have even bigger concerns about the rapid temperature drop, flash freeze, and powerful wind gusts. Temps will drop 30-40 degrees in a span of 3-5 hours late THU. Then, gusts jump to 50-55 MPH for FRI with dangerous wind chills and blowing snow. pic.twitter.com/GLrtK44ZS3 — WISH-TV StormTrack8 (@StormTrack8) December 21, 2022

5:13 p.m.

Indianapolis Department of Public Works will have two shifts beginning at 11 a.m. Thursday with more than 100 crew members deploying 76 snowplows. Public Works plans to extend those crews through Monday in anticipation of the Monday Night Football.

Also, Public Works is suspending Friday service for trash pickup; Friday customers will have double trash pickup on Dec. 30. Watch the news conference on the WISH-TV Facebook page.

5:09 p.m.

Indy Parks says three facilities will have “extended hours” for warming centers. Washington Park Family Center will be open from 8 p.m. Friday to 8 a.m. Sunday. Garfield Park Burrello and Thatcher Park family centers will be open from 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. At Washington Park Family Center, cots and basic supplies will be available to people who stay overnight. Watch the news conference on the WISH-TV Facebook page.

5:07 p.m.

A representative of the National Weather Service says to expect 2-3 inches of snow in the Indianapolis metro area from the upcoming winter storm, but, more importantly, windchill dangers could last up to 12 hours with the storm system. Watch the news conference on the WISH-TV Facebook page.

5:02 p.m.

News 8 at 5 p.m. airs a news conference from Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett and other people on the winter storm. Watch the news conference on the WISH-TV Facebook page.

4:51 p.m.

Frankfort’s Festival of Lights will be closed Thursday, the city’s parks superintendent says.

4:05 p.m.

Indiana Department of Transportation will be at a full call in most locations with nearly 1,000 trucks treating and plowing highways across the state by Thursday afternoon through the weekend. Trucks will remain out in full force for the duration of the storm and afterward to continue cleanup efforts.

4:01 p.m.

3:31 p.m.

Monroe County Emergency Management announces it’ll open warming centers from Friday through Monday in Bloomington. Find details in this story on WISH-TV: Warming centers and overnight shelters open during severe weather

2:57 p.m.

The Carmel Christkindlmarkt says it’ll be closed on Friday.

2:13 p.m.

The travel status for Henry County is “advisory.” The lowest level of local travel advisory means that routine travel or activities may be restricted in areas because of a hazardous situation, and individuals should use caution or avoid those areas.

6:01 a.m.

The travel status for northern Hamilton County is “watch.” A “watch” means that conditions are threatening to the safety of the public. During a “watch” local travel advisory, only essential travel, such as to and from work or in emergency situations, is recommended, and emergency action plans should be implemented by businesses, schools, government agencies, and other organizations.