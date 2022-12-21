Indiana News

Winter storm blog: Temperature drop rapidly enters Indy metro

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s the latest into News 8 on the winter storm.

6:23 p.m. Thursday

According to FlightAware, Indianapolis International Airport has delayed 72 flights for Thursday and canceled 32. The airport has canceled 39 flights scheduled for Friday.

6:06 p.m.

It’s going to be cold the next few days. Here are some options in Plainfield that Hendricks County Emergency Management has set up as warming stations. If wide spread power outages occur or the situation warrants, other options may be considered. Follow us for updates. pic.twitter.com/Y1N3oGGI5f — Plainfield Fire (@PlainfieldFire1) December 22, 2022

5:50 p.m.

Indiana Department of Homeland Security county travel map status.

5:40 p.m.

A big thank you to all snow plows on the road tonight. It is fantastic that INDOT has cameras installed on some of these plows. Here is one plow on I-65 near 46th street on the northwest side. @WISH_TV pic.twitter.com/ynnly2rEro — Ryan Morse (@RyanMorseWx) December 22, 2022

5:33 p.m.

4 PM at Indy: 41°

530 PM at Indy: 25° Getting reports of icy conditions developing around the Indy metro now.#INwx — NWS Indianapolis (@NWSIndianapolis) December 22, 2022

5:31 p.m.

Snowing pretty good right now! Temps are falling fast. Flash freeze with in the next few hours creating icy roads. Be safe! @WISH_TV #INwx #Indianapolis pic.twitter.com/KW5eUmbPTx — Stephanie Mead (@stephmeadwx) December 22, 2022

5:06 p.m.

5 p.m.

500 PM UPDATE: it is still in the lower and mid 30s here in the #Indy metro but… From 3-5 pm, Terre Haute fell 20 degrees from 35 to the current reading of 15. The bitterly cold temps are coming fast. Along with snow and wind. Deteriorating travel conditions expected. #INwx — NWS Indianapolis (@NWSIndianapolis) December 22, 2022

4:49 p.m.

Indiana Department of Homeland Security county travel map status.

4:52 p.m.

According to FlightAware, Indianapolis International Airport has delayed 68 flights for Thursday and canceled 32. The airport has canceled 31 flights scheduled for Friday.

4:35 p.m.

Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office will be closed Friday. Check closings and delays on WISHTV.com.

4:29 p.m.

Expect temperatures to plummet into the evening following the cold frontal passage from west to east. Rain/drizzle will turn to snow, and surfaces will quickly freeze as temperatures fall under 10 degrees by midnight. 3-5 snow this evening, w/blowing snow #INwx pic.twitter.com/L6Nisl0y6r — NWS Indianapolis (@NWSIndianapolis) December 22, 2022

4:21 p.m.

The Eitelijorg Museum of American Indians and Western Art will be closed Friday. Check closings and delays on WISHTV.com.

4 p.m.

3:57 p.m.

Additional details to keep in mind for tonight and into Saturday: – Snowfall rates up to 1″/hour THU. night

– Blizzard conditions THU, night & FRI.

– Wind chill values down to -30 to -35 FRI. AM

– Gusts up to 50-55 MPH FRI.

– Frigid air SAT. with wind chills -10 to -20 pic.twitter.com/ltYTLTo763 — WISH-TV StormTrack8 (@StormTrack8) December 22, 2022

3:55 p.m.

Indiana Department of Homeland Security county travel map status.

3:54 p.m.

Indy Snow Force has been activated.

3:40 p.m.

IUK Alert: The campus will be in a state of limited operations as of 4pm 12/22/2022 due to severe winter weather. Only essential personnel report as scheduled. — IU Kokomo (@IUKokomo) December 22, 2022

3:31 p.m.

Here comes Jack Frost on his high horse folks… This temperature drop that is set to arrive will be a shock to the system. pic.twitter.com/MkAm6JtlQO — WISH-TV StormTrack8 (@StormTrack8) December 22, 2022

3:27 p.m.

The City of Carmel will be suspending their trash and recycling services Friday and postponing waste pick-up until Monday, according to a release.

3:16 p.m.

According to FlightAware, Indianapolis International Airport has delayed 48 flights for Thursday and canceled 32. The airport has canceled 30 flights scheduled for Friday.

2:08 p.m.

Indianapolis Public Schools (IPS) has canceled all athletic events for Thursday and Friday, according to a release.

1:48 p.m. According to FlightAware, Indianapolis International Airport has delayed 31 flights for Thursday and canceled 26. The airport has canceled 10 flights scheduled for Friday. 1:46 p.m. The Indianapolis Zoo says they will be closing at 5 p.m. on Thursday. All animals will remain indoors. 1:42 p.m. State Parks and Inns remain open for your use over the holiday weekend but the anticipated winter weather is impacting a few park activities, including closure of the toboggan at Pokagon SP & holiday light shows at Mounds SP & Ouabache SP. See details at https://t.co/X3rrKETjmm. pic.twitter.com/jGjPN5QFOy — IN State Parks (@INDNRstateparks) December 22, 2022

1:36 p.m.

The well-advertised strong cold front is about to make its way into Indiana. Expect quickly dropping temperatures with precipitation changing to snow. Be ready for rapidly changing travel conditions! #INwx #nwsind pic.twitter.com/RTuUWqQ1a5 — NWS Indianapolis (@NWSIndianapolis) December 22, 2022

1:11 p.m.

Storm Track 8 Meteorologist Tara Hastings gives an update on winter storm on Facebook Live.

1:02 p.m.

News 8’s Garrett Bergquist reports on INDOT yellow trucks as they prepare to head toward roadways on Facebook Live.

12:25 p.m.

The Carmel Christkindlmarkt will close early at 3:30 p.m. on Thursday and remain closed Friday. The Market is expected to be open again on Saturday. Check closings and delays on WISHTV.com.

12:18 p.m.

Richmond will be offering a warming station beginning at 8 p.m. Thursday and remain open until Monday. Located at the Richmond Municipal Building, 50 N 5th Street.

12:02 p.m.

Due to weather conditions, the Walk-In Center will be closed Friday, December 23, 2022. The Call Center will still be available Friday, December 23, 2022 from 9:00 A.M. to 5:00 P.M. pic.twitter.com/FqmJ7BRvOG — Indiana Toll Road (@IndianaTollRoad) December 22, 2022

12:00 p.m.

11:30 a.m.

Ivy Tech says they will be operating virtually on Friday. Students are recommended to stay up to date on IvyAlerts for a possible campus closure on Thursday.

11:24 a.m.

A Merry Prairie Holiday Festival at Conner Prairie is cancelled for Thursday. Ticketholders may email info@connerprairie.org to get their purchase reimbursed toward another event.

11:21 a.m.

The Marion County Clerk’s Office says they will only accept remote bond payments after 4 p.m. Thursday. In-person payments will be available again on Saturday.

11:15 a.m.

Hamilton County’s non-essential government buildings will be closed Friday.

11:10 a.m.

Wheeler Mission is in need of donations for the homeless during the winter months. They will accept the following:

Quilts and blankets

Coats

Boots

Undergarments

Food items

Monetary donations

Non-food items are welcome at any of their donation barns. Food donations will be accepted at 245 N. Delaware Street everyday from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m.

10:18 a.m.

IU South Bend says they will be in a “state of limited operations” beginning at noon on Thursday. Necessary staff will work as scheduled.

9:30 a.m.

Newfields’ Winterlights exhibit will be closed Thursday and Friday. The entire Newfields location will be closed on Friday. For questions regarding tickets, visit www.discovernewfields.org.

9:18 p.m. Wednesday

Marion County Warming Center locations and hours below. ⬇️

Warming centers will be open to those needing relief from the cold. Only the Washington Park location will operate 24 Hours. Please note the times. If you need non emergency assistance call 211. pic.twitter.com/2k6b22hTqh — Marion County Emergency Management – Indianapolis (@MarionCo_EM) December 22, 2022

8:31 p.m. The National Weather Service gives an update on Facebook Live.

7:45 p.m.

Hendricks County says its government buildings will be closed Friday. Check closings and delays on WISHTV.com.

7:26 p.m. Storm Track 8 Chief Meteorologist Ashley Brown gives an update on Facebook Live.

7:11 p.m.

Noblesville’s Holidays at the Hills Ice Plaza will be closed Thursday, Friday and Saturday. The ice skating rink also will be closed Sunday for Christmas. The Parks Department plans to reopen on Monday with the extended hours from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Republic Services in Noblesville will not pick up trash and recyclables on Friday and Saturday. Republic Services plans is to pick up Friday’s routes on Monday. All residents should put their bins out Monday through Dec. 30 on their normal day; however, due to the added routes on Monday, trash collection may not happened that day and could be picked up the following day. For questions or concerns regarding trash or recycling collection, contact Republic Services’ Noblesville-specific call center at (317) 567-6400.

7 p.m.

IUN Alert: The campus will enter a state of limited operations at 11:30am tomorrow. Essential personnel report as scheduled. Other staff work remotely if able. — IU Emergency Mgmt (@IUEMC) December 22, 2022

5:53 p.m.

Indiana’s State Emergency Operations Center will be activated beginning at 7 a.m. Thursday. Also, Gov. Eric J. Holcomb has activated nearly 150 personnel from the Indiana National Guard to serve as highway assistance teams, which will be strategically positioned across the northern third of the state to help motorists if needed.

5:20 p.m.

For late THU and into FRI, we have even bigger concerns about the rapid temperature drop, flash freeze, and powerful wind gusts. Temps will drop 30-40 degrees in a span of 3-5 hours late THU. Then, gusts jump to 50-55 MPH for FRI with dangerous wind chills and blowing snow. pic.twitter.com/GLrtK44ZS3 — WISH-TV StormTrack8 (@StormTrack8) December 21, 2022

5:13 p.m.

Indianapolis Department of Public Works will have two shifts beginning at 11 a.m. Thursday with more than 100 crew members deploying 76 snowplows. Public Works plans to extend those crews through Monday in anticipation of the Monday Night Football.

Also, Public Works is suspending Friday service for trash pickup; Friday customers will have double trash pickup on Dec. 30. Watch the news conference on the WISH-TV Facebook page.

5:10 p.m.

The travel status for Clinton County is “advisory.” The lowest level of local travel advisory means that routine travel or activities may be restricted in areas because of a hazardous situation, and individuals should use caution or avoid those areas. Check the travel advisory map.

5:09 p.m.

Indy Parks says three facilities will have “extended hours” for warming centers. Washington Park Family Center will be open from 8 p.m. Friday to 8 a.m. Sunday. Garfield Park Burrello and Thatcher Park family centers will be open from 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. At Washington Park Family Center, cots and basic supplies will be available to people who stay overnight. Watch the news conference on the WISH-TV Facebook page.

5:07 p.m.

A representative of the National Weather Service says to expect 2-3 inches of snow in the Indianapolis metro area from the upcoming winter storm, but, more importantly, windchill dangers could last up to 12 hours with the storm system. Watch the news conference on the WISH-TV Facebook page.

5:02 p.m.

News 8 at 5 p.m. airs a news conference from Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett and other people on the winter storm. Watch the news conference on the WISH-TV Facebook page.

4:51 p.m.

Frankfort’s Festival of Lights will be closed Thursday, the city’s parks superintendent says.

4:05 p.m.

Indiana Department of Transportation will be at a full call in most locations with nearly 1,000 trucks treating and plowing highways across the state by Thursday afternoon through the weekend. Trucks will remain out in full force for the duration of the storm and afterward to continue cleanup efforts.

4:01 p.m.

3:33 p.m.

ITRCC WINTER WEATHER BAN starting Thursday, December 22, 2022 @ 5:00pm EST (4:00pm CST) until Saturday, December 24, 2022 @ Midnight ( 11:00pm CST) impacting ALL triple-trailers, doubles (long & small pups), high-profile oversized permit loads.

*See image for LaPorte Plaza info pic.twitter.com/45Fk5KShQO — Indiana Toll Road (@IndianaTollRoad) December 21, 2022

3:31 p.m.

Monroe County Emergency Management announces it’ll open warming centers from Friday through Monday in Bloomington. Find details in this story on WISH-TV: Warming centers and overnight shelters open during severe weather

2:57 p.m.

The Carmel Christkindlmarkt says it’ll be closed on Friday.

2:13 p.m.

The travel status for Henry County is “advisory.” The lowest level of local travel advisory means that routine travel or activities may be restricted in areas because of a hazardous situation, and individuals should use caution or avoid those areas. Check the travel advisory map.

6:01 a.m.

The travel status for northern Hamilton County is “watch.” A “watch” means that conditions are threatening to the safety of the public. During a “watch” local travel advisory, only essential travel, such as to and from work or in emergency situations, is recommended, and emergency action plans should be implemented by businesses, schools, government agencies, and other organizations. Check the travel advisory map.