Woman, 3 children found dead in northern Indiana home

WOLCOTTVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Three children and a woman were found dead Tuesday morning inside a northern Indiana home in the town of Wolcottville, state police say.

Police found the bodies about 11:20 a.m. Tuesday when doing a welfare check at a home in the 100 block of South Main Street in Noble County. That’s in an area with homes, a church, a post office, and businesses.

Authorities have not released the names or ages of the four, or how they died.

Investigators say no threat to the public exists.

Wolcottville, a town of 1,000 people, sits in both LaGrange and Noble counties. It’s about an hour’s drive east-southeast of South Bend, and an hour’s drive north-northwest of downtown Fort Wayne.