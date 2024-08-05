Woman accused of beating children at Fort Wayne residence arrested, charged

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WISH) — A 34-year-old woman was arrested on multiple counts of domestic battery to a minor after police received reports in April from three children alleging they were being abused.

According to a release, Cassandra Lanae Sparks was arrested on Monday in the 2600 block of River Crove Trail on two counts of domestic battery to a family member less than 14 ( a Level 5 felony), and two counts of domestic battery in the presence of a minor less than 16 (a Level 6 Felony) and one county of strangulation (a Level 6 Felony).

On April 24, the Paulding County Sheriff’s Department in Ohio forwarded a report to the Fort Wayne Police Department regarding three children who had reported physical abuse the day before.

Pictures of the children’s injuries were taken.

The children told police they were being abused at a residence in the 2600 block of River Cove Trail.

Charges were filed, and Sparks was arrested on a warrant issued by the Allen County Sheriff’s Department on Thursday.