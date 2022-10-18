Indiana News

Woman arrested after fatal stabbing of man left at Fort Wayne fire station

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WISH) — A woman was arrested Tuesday for the fatal stabbing of a man left at a Fort Wayne fire station Thursday night, according to Fort Wayne police.

Robert Higginbotham, 38, was dropped off by a friend at the the fire station after being stabbed. He was taken to a local hospital and later died.

The Allen County coroner determined Higginbotham died of a stab wound of the torso and the manner of the death is a homicide.

On Tuesday morning, the Fort Wayne police homicide unit, with the help of the vice and narcotics division, arrested suspect Christina Habegger at a traffic stop near 1800 Kentucky Avenue.

Habegger was taken to the Allen County Jail and charged with murder, according to the Fort Wayne Police Department.