Indiana News

Woman arrested after fatal stabbing of man left at Fort Wayne fire station

by: Kyla Russell
Posted: / Updated:

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WISH) — A woman was arrested Tuesday for the fatal stabbing of a man left at a Fort Wayne fire station Thursday night, according to Fort Wayne police.

Robert Higginbotham, 38, was dropped off by a friend at the the fire station after being stabbed. He was taken to a local hospital and later died.

The Allen County coroner determined Higginbotham died of a stab wound of the torso and the manner of the death is a homicide.

On Tuesday morning, the Fort Wayne police homicide unit, with the help of the vice and narcotics division, arrested suspect Christina Habegger at a traffic stop near 1800 Kentucky Avenue.

Habegger was taken to the Allen County Jail and charged with murder, according to the Fort Wayne Police Department.

© 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

11 more crash deaths from May-Sept. linked to automated-tech vehicles

Business /

Health Spotlight Town Hall: Suicide and suicide prevention

Medical /

Man accused of plotting to kill women in Ohio pleads guilty

News /

Biden looks to increase oil supplies ahead of midterm voting

Politics /


 
Copyright 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.