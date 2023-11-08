Woman arrested after leading state police on 103 mph chase through 3 Indiana counties

Nori Shepherd, 39, of Fort Wayne. Police say Shepherd led state troopers on a high speed chase through three counties in northeastern Indiana. The chase reached up to speeds of 103 mph before finally stopping in Fort Wayne. (Provided Photo/Grant County jail)

MARION, Ind. (WISH) — A woman was taken into custody early Monday morning after leading Indiana State Police on a high-speed chase through three counties in northeastern Indiana.

Around 12:21 a.m. Monday, a state trooper was patrolling on Interstate 69 in Grant County when he saw a 2018 Ford F-150, driven by 39-year-old Nori Shepherd of Fort Wayne, with its taillights not lit up.

Shepherd then fled from the trooper, leading him on a pursuit that went through Grant, Huntington, and Allen counties. Police say the chase reached speeds up to 103 m.p.h.

Around the 267-mile marker near Van Buren, police say a plastic bag was thrown out the driver’s side window. The chase continued north to the 273-mile marker, where Warren police officers had tire spikes set up across the road.

Shepherd hit the spikes, deflating one tire. She continued northbound on I-69 while losing pieces of tire. Shepherd eventually stopped near the 299-mile marker outside of Fort Wayne, where was taken into custody.

Police say Shepherd showed visible signs of impairment. Officers searched her truck and found marijuana and other drug paraphernalia. They also learned that Shepherd had a suspended license and two active warrants on her out of Allen and Jay counties.

Shepherd was being held at the Grant County jail on a $10,005 bond. She is facing the following charges: