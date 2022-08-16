Indiana News

Woman arrested for attempted arson in connection to Kokomo apartment fire

KOKOMO, Ind. (WISH) — A woman has been arrested Tuesday for attempted arson, after a media tip helped fire investigators locate her in connection to an apartment fire in Kokomo Wednesday, according to the Indiana Department of Homeland Security.

Kokomo fire crews were sent about 3 p.m. Monday, Aug. 8 to the 600 block of Elk Drive at the Kokomo Manor Apartments. That’s off South Webster Street south of West Lincoln Road.

The fire crews found a small fire in a second-floor apartment had been put out prior to their arrival, according to investigators with the Indiana State Fire Marshal’s Office.

No injuries were reported. The apartment was unoccupied at the time, Homeland Security says.

Kokomo Fire Department investigators identified Gwendolyn Reggs, 25, from Bunker Hill carrying items into the building as being part of what was lit on fire outside of the apartment.

Reggs admitted to having a long-standing dispute between another woman of the apartment whom Reggs said has been harassing her, IDHS said.

Reggs was booked into the Howard County Jail Tuesday.