Woman arrested for OWI after striking, killing Indy man

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) – A woman is behind bars after striking and killing an Indianapolis man early Sunday morning in Lafayette, Indiana.

According to the Lafayette Police Department, officers were called to the intersection of U.S. 231 and State Road 25 just after midnight. Police said they were responding to a report of a person down in that area.

After arriving on the scene, officers found 59-year-old Jeffrey Wade, of Indianapolis, in the intersection. He was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment but later died as a result of his injuries.

Then just after 1 a.m., 21-year-old Victoria Jimenez, of Crawfordsville, called the Lafayette police and said she believed she struck a deer in the intersection. Jimenez was transported by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office back to Lafayette.

After arriving back in Lafayette, the police took Jimenez to the hospital for further investigation. As a result, Jimenez was arrested and taken to the Tippecanoe County Jail where she faces preliminary charges for OWI resulting in death and leaving the scene of a crash.