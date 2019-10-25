Woman arrested for reckless homicide in June fatal crash

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) – A woman was taken into custody in connection to a fatal June crash in Ripley County, according to the Indiana State Police.

ISP said that on June 24, 2019, a Kia Soul, driven by 50-year-old Shannon Hubbard, struck a Mitsubishi Mirage driven by 21-year-old Henry Finney head-on on US 241 in Ripley County.

Finney, who was transported to a nearby hospital, later died as a result of his injuries.

Police said prior to the collision, Hubbard, who was traveling southbound, was driving faster than the posted speed limit and was attempting to pass another vehicle. Hubbard was going nearly 80 miles per hour seconds before hitting Finney’s vehicle, which was going northbound.

A subsequent toxicology report showed THC in Hubbard’s system at the time of the crash.

On Friday, Oct. 24, an arrest warrant was issued for Hubbard.

She is currently being held at the Washington County Jail as she waits to be extradited to Ripley County.