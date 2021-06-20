Indiana News

Woman arrested in shooting death of man outside South Bend store

UPDATE: J’Ya Damona McKelry, 21, of Mishawaka, has been charged with murder and attempted murder in the Sunday shooting death of Charles Edwards, 41, the St. Joseph County prosecutor said in a news release issued Thursday.

She also was charged with a felony firearm sentencing enhancement.

McKelry was being held without bond in the St. Joseph County Jail and an initial court hearing to be formally charged was set for 1 p.m. Friday.

A court document says Edwards and a friend about 4:20 a.m. Sunday were sitting in a car outside a convenience store at Olive and Elwood streets in South Bend. Another car, a red Ford, pulled up and its driver went into the store. Next, Edwards’ friend tried to talk to the McKelry, who was a front-seat passenger in the Ford. McKelry “took exception” to Edwards’ friend and eventually pulled her handgun from her waistband. The Ford driver returned and began to back the car out. McKelry then fired shots toward Edwards’ friend but instead hit Edwards in the head.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WISH) — Two people were killed and four more were injured in two separate shootings in South Bend early Sunday morning.

Dave Wells, assistant commander of the St. Joseph County Metro Homicide Unit, says five people were shot at a bar hosting an “advertised party” at Heritage Square in Granger. Officers were dispatched to the scene around 4 a.m. and believe multiple weapons were discharged.

Victor Kyle Jr., 26, was killed while four other people suffered injuries that do not appear to be life-threatening.

About an hour later, a second shooting was reported near the intersection of North Olive Street and Elwood Avenue that killed 41-year-old Charles Edwards.

Wells says the shootings do not appear to be related and no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information about either incident should call the County Metro Homicide Unit at 574-235-5009 or Crime Stoppers at 574-288-7867.