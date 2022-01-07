Indiana News

Woman, child die in crash during police pursuit on Interstate 80-94 in Gary

GARY, Ind. (WISH) — A woman and a child died in a crash during a Lake County Sheriff’s Department pursuit Friday morning on Interstate 80-94 east of the State Road 912 interchange, Indiana State Police said.

The pursuit of a 2010 Audi A5 car began about 11:30 a.m. Friday, and ended when the Audi crashed into a semitractor-trailer. The woman, who was a passenger in the car, died after she was ejected, and a child in a car seat on the rear, passenger side of the car died in the crash.

All lanes were closed during the state police’s investigation. The Lake County sheriff asked state police to investigate the crash.

State police did not disclose in a news release why the Lake County Sheriff’s Department was pursuing the Audi, but said the department will handle all charges related to a criminal investigation. The release did not reveal who drove the car or the semi. Also, the release did not say whether the semi driver was injured.

The names of the woman and the child were not shared pending notification of the next of kin, the release says.