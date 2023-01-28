Indiana News

Woman dead, man injured after shooting inside home in Fort Wayne

A logo of the Fort Wayne Police Department. (Provided Photo/Fort Wayne Police Department)
by: Daja Stowe
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WISH) — The Fort Wayne police say their department is investigating a shooting that left a woman dead and a man in critical condition in a home Saturday morning.

Just after 11 a.m. Saturday, police responded to the 9000 block of Dartford Court and found a woman fatally shot and a man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds inside a residence. A weapon was also recovered at the crime scene, according to police.

The injured man was taken to a local hospital where he remains in life-threatening condition.

The man and the woman’s connection is unknown, as the police are still investigating.

The Coroner’s office will release the cause and manner of death, pending an autopsy and next of kin notification.

No further information has been released.

