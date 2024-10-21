Woman dead, man severely injured in 2-vehicle crash on US 150

Search
A 33-year-old man died after the truck he was a passenger in was hit by a semitruck on State Road 28 in Tipton County, Indiana.
A photo of an ambulance. (WISH Photo)
by: Jay Adkins
Posted: / Updated:

FREDERICKSBURG, Ind. (WISH) — A woman is dead and a man was severely injured Saturday after their motorcycle was struck by a car on U.S. 150.

Just before 7 p.m. Saturday, deputies with the Washington County Sheriff’s Department requested assistance from Indiana State Police troopers with a fatal crash that occurred on U.S. 150 between Becks Mill Road and High Street in Fredericksburg, Indiana.

Investigators believe a red and black 2025 Honda tricycle-style motorcycle, commonly known as a “trike,” was going eastbound on U.S. 150 approaching Becks Mill Road. As the motorcycle continued eastbound, a white 2002 Toyota Corolla began pulling out onto U.S. 150 from a private drive located on the south side of U.S. 150. As the Corolla pulled out into the highway, the two vehicles collided, throwing both the driver and the passenger of the motorcycle off the bike and onto the roadway.

The passenger, identified as Theresa Marie Spencer, 67, of Indianapolis, was killed in the collision. Spencer’s family was notified. The unidentified driver, of Louisville, Kentucky, suffered severe but non-life-threatening injuries, and was taken to the University of Louisville Hospital for treatment. The driver of the passenger car suffered minor injuries, and was taken to Ascension St. Vincent Hospital in Salem, Indiana, for treatment.

The investigation is ongoing. Neither drugs or alcohol are suspected to be factors in the crash.

