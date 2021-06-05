Indiana News

Woman dies after being found unresponsive on Holiday World roller coaster

SANTA CLAUS, Ind. (WISH) — An Ohio woman has died after she was found unresponsive Friday on a roller coaster at Holiday World, Dubois County Coroner Katie Schuck confirmed Saturday.

The woman — identified Saturday as 47-year-old Dawn Jankovic, of Brunswick, Ohio — was found unresponsive after riding a roller coaster at Holiday World on Friday night, the amusement park announced in a Facebook post.

The woman returned to the starting station of The Voyage unresponsive. Holiday World EMTs began rendering first aid within minutes and the woman was transported to Memorial Hospital in Jasper. She died at the hospital on Friday night, Schuck said.

The Voyage was inspected and remained closed for the rest of the day. The Facebook post says the ride “operated as it was intended to” and no issues were found.

An autopsy was completed and the results were pending on Saturday, Schuck said.