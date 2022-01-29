Indiana News

Woman dies after shooting in Fort Wayne residential neighborhood

Fort Wayne, Indiana, police logo. (Image Provided/Fort Wayne Police Department via Facebook)
by: Gregg Montgomery
Posted: / Updated:

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WISH) — A woman died at the scene of a Saturday afternoon shooting in a residential neighborhood on the south side of Fort Wayne, city police say.

Fort Wayne Police Department officers responded shortly before 5:20 p.m. Saturday to reports from multiple witnesses of a shooting around Fairfax Avenue and Standish Drive. That’s northeast of East Paulding Road and South Anthony Boulevard.

The woman’s identity was not immediately released. That information along with her cause and manner of death will be determined by the Allen County Coroner’s Office, says a news release from Officer Allissa Barnhorst, a public information officer.

Detectives were at the scene Saturday night interviewing witnesses, and technicians were looking at the crime scene for additional information.

Police asked anyone with information to call the Fort Wayne Police Department at (260) 427-1222, Greater Fort Wayne Crime Stoppers at (260) 436-7867, or use the free P3 Tips app.

© 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Man dies in crash with Ripley County Highway Department dump truck

Local /

Kid Rock: ‘I won’t be showing up either’ if 2022 tour venues require vaccinations

Entertainment /

Race Thompson, Trayce Jackson-Davis lead Indiana over Maryland 68-55

College Basketball /

Federal investigators seek clues after Pittsburgh bridge collapse

National /


 
Copyright 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.