Indiana News

Woman dies after shooting in Fort Wayne residential neighborhood

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WISH) — A woman died at the scene of a Saturday afternoon shooting in a residential neighborhood on the south side of Fort Wayne, city police say.

Fort Wayne Police Department officers responded shortly before 5:20 p.m. Saturday to reports from multiple witnesses of a shooting around Fairfax Avenue and Standish Drive. That’s northeast of East Paulding Road and South Anthony Boulevard.

The woman’s identity was not immediately released. That information along with her cause and manner of death will be determined by the Allen County Coroner’s Office, says a news release from Officer Allissa Barnhorst, a public information officer.

Detectives were at the scene Saturday night interviewing witnesses, and technicians were looking at the crime scene for additional information.

Police asked anyone with information to call the Fort Wayne Police Department at (260) 427-1222, Greater Fort Wayne Crime Stoppers at (260) 436-7867, or use the free P3 Tips app.