Woman dies, child hurt in car rollover on Kosciusko County road

About 2:36 p.m. May 13, 2022, crews responded after a car rolled over. The crash happened about halfway between Nappanee and Milford in northwestern Kosciusko County. (Photo Provided/Kosciusko County Sheriff's Office)

GRAVELTON, Ind. (WISH) — A 25-year-old woman died and a 5-year-old child was hurt in a car rollover Friday afternoon in northwestern Kosciusko County, the sheriff’s office says.

Marie Grace Anglemyer, of Nappanee, was driving a 2013 Cadillac XTS east on County Road 1350 North just east of County Road 300 West. About 2:36 p.m. Friday, crews responded after the car rolled over. The crash happened about halfway between Nappanee and Milford.

The child, who was not identified by the sheriff’s office, received head and arm injures. The child was in stable condition when airlifted to a hospital, the sheriff’s office says.

Investigators say evidence show the passenger-side tires of the Cadillac initially left the south side of the road. The Cadillac subsequently crossed over the westbound lane and exited the north side of County Road 1350 North before striking a utility pole and a fencerow, and overturning several times.

The crash investigation remained incomplete Friday night.