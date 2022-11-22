Indiana News

Woman dies in Columbus after train hits SUV

(WISH Photo)
by: Divine Triplett
Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS, Ind. (WISH) — A 26-year-old woman died in Columbus after her vehicle was hit by a train. This is the second train fatality in two days in Bartholomew County.

Louisville and Indiana Railroad Company reported the crash just after 5 p.m. Monday. When investigators arrived, they found Marie Castellano dead at the scene.

According to a release from the Bartholomew County Coroner’s Office, the train was southbound on the tracks that runs along the east side of Indianapolis Road. Castellano’s Ford Explorer was westbound on Long Road. Police say the crash is under investigation.

