Woman dies in crash into semi at Indiana Toll Road rest stop
ROLLING PRAIRIE, Ind. (WISH) — A 73-year-old woman died Sunday afternoon when her SUV crashed into the back of a semitrailer at a rest area for the Indiana Toll Road, state police say.
Marcie Rodriguez, of Grayslake, Illinois, drove her Toyota Rav4 into the rear of the stopped semitractor-trailer. The semi driver, who was not hurt, was in the sleeper of the cab when the crash happened about 2:30 p.m. Sunday.
The crash happened in the truck parking area of the westbound rest area that’s about 7 miles east of the State Road 39 interchange.
An initial investigation found the SUV crashed at a high rate of speed for an unknown reason. Alcohol and drugs were not believed to be factors in the crash.
