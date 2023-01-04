Indiana News

Woman fatally shot, man injured near downtown Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WISH) — A woman died in a shooting Tuesday night in a commercial and industrial area near downtown Fort Wayne, police say.

Fort Wayne Police Department was called at 7:05 p.m. Friday to a report of shots fired and a vehicle accident near the intersection of Simons Street and South Anthony Boulevard. That’s a few blocks southwest of Memorial Park.

Officers found the woman dead and a man who’d been injured. The man was taken to a local hospital and was in a life-threatening condition, police say.

Officer Allissa Barnhorst, the department’s public information officer, said in a news release that multiple buildings nearby were damaged, and several witnesses were talking with police.

The Allen County Coroner’s Office will release the name of the woman once her family has been notified, police say.

Investigators asked anyone with information about the shooting to contact the Fort Wayne Police Department at 260-427-1201 or Greater Fort Wayne Crime Stoppers at 260-436-7867, or use the P3 Tips app.