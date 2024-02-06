Woman found stabbed to death inside home in Allen County

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WISH) — A woman was found stabbed to death Saturday night at home in Grabill, Indiana, police say.

Allen County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to a report of a possible stabbing in the 10500 block of Lagoon Drive. Officers found a woman unresponsive and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Police say they arrested 60-year-old Charles Calvert at the scene for murder. He was being held without bond in the Allen County Jail.

The coroner later identified the woman killed as 64-year-old Marcia Louise Linsky.

Linsky’s death is the fifth homicide in Allen County in 2024.