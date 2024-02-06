Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Woman found stabbed to death inside home in Allen County

A police car with lights and sirens on sits behind a line of yellow crime scene tape in Indianapolis. (WISH Photo)
by: Daja Stowe
Posted: / Updated:

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WISH) — A woman was found stabbed to death Saturday night at home in Grabill, Indiana, police say.

Allen County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to a report of a possible stabbing in the 10500 block of Lagoon Drive. Officers found a woman unresponsive and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Police say they arrested 60-year-old Charles Calvert at the scene for murder. He was being held without bond in the Allen County Jail.

The coroner later identified the woman killed as 64-year-old Marcia Louise Linsky.

Linsky’s death is the fifth homicide in Allen County in 2024.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

They fell in love in...
Offbeat /
Indianapolis organization helps teachers achieve...
Education /
68M US adults expected to...
News /
Trump is not immune from...
National News /
Lilly reports $2B profit in...
Business /
Taylor Swift’s boyfriend may get...
News /
Woman wanted for Johnson County...
Crime Watch 8 /
Country music star Riley Green...
Entertainment /