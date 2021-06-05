Indiana News

Woman found unresponsive after riding Holiday World roller coaster

SANTA CLAUS, Ind. (WISH) — A woman was found unresponsive after riding a roller coaster at Holiday World Friday night, the amusement park announced in a Facebook post.

The woman returned to the starting station of The Voyage unresponsive. Holiday World EMTs began rendering first aid within minutes and the woman was transported to Memorial Hospital in Jasper.

The Voyage was inspected and remained closed for the rest of the day. The Facebook post says the ride “operated as it was intended to” and no issues were found.

No information about the woman has been released.