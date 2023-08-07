Woman in life-threatening condition after 3-vehicle crash in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WISH) — A woman is in life-threatening condition after a three-vehicle crash in Fort Wayne Sunday, police say.

At 8:59 p.m. Sunday, officers with the City of Fort Wayne Police Department responded to the intersection of Lima Road and West Washington Center Road on a report of a vehicle crash. Officers arrived on scene and located an accident involving three vehicles.

Investigators believe the driver of a Ford Fusion was driving southbound Lima Road and rear-ended a vehicle that was stopped in traffic. The vehicle that was rear-ended in turn rear-ended another vehicle that was stopped in traffic. The adult female driver of the Ford Fusion was transported by paramedics to a local hospital in stable condition with an injury to her neck/throat. Upon arriving at the hospital, her condition was downgraded to life-threatening by a physician.

The drivers and occupants of the other two vehicles involved did not report any injuries as a result of the crash. Investigators reported alcohol appears to be a contributing factor in the crash on behalf of the driver of the Ford Fusion.

Southbound Lima Road remains open to traffic. The far west two lanes are closed while investigators process the scene. This incident remains under investigation by the City of Fort Wayne Police Department and the Allen County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.