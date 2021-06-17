Indiana News

Woman killed in Fort Wayne crash

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WISH) – A woman is dead following Thursday morning crash in Fort Wayne.

According to the Fort Wayne Police Department, officers were called to the 4500 block of South Calhoun Street around 10:15 for a crash with injuries.

Police said their investigation indicates that a vehicle headed north on Calhoun Street, for an undetermined reason, crossed into the southbound lane on Calhoun, resulting in the collision with a southbound vehicle.

As a result of the crash, a woman was pronounced dead on the scene. Additionally, three other adults were transported to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police did not say who was in which vehicle.