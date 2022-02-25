Indiana News

Woman rolls pickup, leaves crash scene, then hit by SUV on State Road 3

MILROY, Ind. (WISH) — A Greensburg woman died Friday morning after she left a crash scene but later was hit by a sport utility vehicle, police said.

The Rush County Sheriff’s Office shortly before 7 a.m. Friday received 911 calls about a woman struck on State Road 3 near the border of Rush and Decatur counties. That’s south of the community of Milroy.

A preliminary investigation found Colleen Bray, 21, was driving a 2007 Chevrolet pickup south on State Road 3 when the truck rolled over and came to rest on the west side of the highway. Bray escaped the truck and wandered from the crash scene, walking north on State Road 3. At some point, evidence shows, Bray “became incapacitated” while walking and laid in the northbound lanes of State Road 3, says a news release from Indiana State Police.

Birdia Carter, 67, was driving a 2010 Chevrolet Traverse SUV north on State Road 3 when she struck Bray lying in the road. Bray died at the scene.

Carter went to Rush County Hospital in Rushville for a toxicology test, which is required by state law, but police say drugs nor alcohol are believed to be a factor in the crash.

Once the investigation is done, the Rush County prosecutor will review the crash.