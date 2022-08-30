Indiana News

Women race political clock, cross state lines for abortions

DAYTON, OHIO (AP) — With abortion limits enacted or looming nationwide, an Ohio provider has been referring hundreds of patients to its sister clinic in Indianapolis.

Their pregnancies exceed Ohio’s six-week limit, passed when the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.

The women are racing a political clock. Indiana recently passed a near-total abortion ban. It takes effect Sept. 15. Until then, in-clinic abortions are allowed until 13 weeks and six days of pregnancy.

Most of the women the clinics see are desperate. Some have been raped or have ectopic pregnancies. For others, birth control failed. Many fear telling family and friends.

Both clinics likely face closure next month. But staff say they’ll work to help as many patients as possible until then.