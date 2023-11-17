Wrong-way driver arrested following crash in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ind. (WISH) — A Columbus wrong-way driver was arrested Thursday morning after police say he was spotted driving south in the northbound lanes of US 31 and crashed a short time later.

Columbus Police Department officers responded to the area of 25th Street and US 31 at 7:55 a.m. regarding reports of a vehicle traveling the wrong way.

Officers were notified moments later that the wrong-way driver, identified as Tomas Soria, 29, had struck some trees near the intersection of US 31 and Beam Road. Officers arrived at the scene and “made contact” with Soria, who had to exit the passenger’s side of the truck due to the crash.

Police say that Soria’s eyes were bloodshot and had a strong odor of marijuana coming from him. Soria told officers that he smoked marijuana 30 minutes before the crash.

Marijuana and drug paraphernalia were found inside his vehicle, according to a release.

Soria was given several field sobriety tests and was later taken to Columbus Regional Hospital for a blood test. Officers say at the end of their investigation, Soria was placed under arrest for possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia and taken to the Bartholomew County Jail.