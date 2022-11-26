Indiana News

Wrong way driver causes fatal crash in Lake County on I-65

INDIANAPOLIS - DECEMBER 22: An Indiana State Police Car sits in Monument Square in downtown Indianapolis on December 22, 2015 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo By Raymond Boyd/Getty Images)

LAKE COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — Two people are dead after a wrong way driver crashes into several vehicles causing all lanes to be blocked on I-65 Saturday afternoon.

Indiana State Police confirmed to News 8 that two people are dead after a driver who was going the wrong way crashes into several vehicles on I-65 southbound near the 248 mile marker in Lake County.

The wrong way driver and a victim died.

According to ISP Facebook post, they advise drivers to seek an alternate route and all lanes will be blocked for an extended time frame.

News 8 has reached out to Indiana State Police for more information.