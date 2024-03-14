Wrong-way driver dies in head-on crash in Gibson County

PRINCETON, Ind. (WISH) — A Florida man who was driving the wrong way died Wednesday night in a head-on vehicle crash in Gibson County, police say.

Indiana State Police and Gibson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a head-on crash on U.S. 41 near County Road 550 South at 11:30 p.m.

Police say a 57-year-old man from West Palm, Florida was driving a Nissan Rogue southbound in a northbound lane when his vehicle collided head-on into a 2017 Chevrolet Malibu.

The driver of the Chevrolet Malibu, 37-year-old Leanna Morris, was driving in the correct lane, a release said. Morris was taken to Deaconess Midtown to be treated for serious injuries.

The Florida driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The northbound lanes of U.S. 41 were closed for two hours while troopers investigated the crash.

The identity of the 57-year-old man will be released once his family has been notified.