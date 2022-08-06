Indiana News

Wrong-way driver killed in crash on Indiana Toll Road

CROWN POINT, Ind. (WISH) — A wrong-way driver on the Indiana Toll Road died Friday after crashing head on with a semitrailer, according to Indiana State Police.

At 9:35 p.m., State Troopers from the Indiana State Police Toll Road responded to a two-vehicle crash that happened at the 4.1 mile-marker on I-80/90, according to ISP. The 4.1 mile-marker is located near the Calumet Avenue exit of the Indiana Toll Road.

According to ISP, a man driving a black 2013 Jeep Grand Cherokee was traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes of I-90.

The Jeep struck a red 2004 Freightliner semitrailer pulling a trailer head-on, police say.

Both vehicles caught fire and became fully engulfed, police say.

According to ISP, the man in the Jeep Grand Cherokee was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene.

The driver of the semitrailer was not injured, according to ISP.

It is unclear this time if alcohol or drugs played a factor in the crash, police say.

According to ISP, the eastbound lanes of the Indiana Toll Road were closed for approximately five hours for crash investigation and clean-up.