‘You’ll not meet a finer person’: Authorities release new details after Terre Haute officer’s shooting death

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WISH) — Flags are being flown at half-staff in Terre Haute Thursday as the community mourns the loss of Detective Greg Ferency who was killed in the line of duty.

Ferency was a 30-year veteran of the Terre Haute Police Department. He was “ambushed and fatally shot” about 2:15 p.m. Wednesday at the FBI Indianapolis Resident Agency in Terre Haute, a statement issued Wednesday night by Paul Keenan, a special agent in charge at FBI Indianapolis, said.

“An agent inside our office heard the gunshots, came outside and engaged the suspect and fired at him,” said Keenan during a Thursday morning press conference.

The suspect, whose identity has not yet been released, drove himself to an area hospital. He underwent surgery for his injuries and is now in custody at the hospital, Keenan said.

Keenan said the suspect’s identity will be released once he is charged, which he said was “imminent”.

“Greg was not only a long-standing member of the police department here in Terre Haute, but a valued member of our FBI family,” said Keenan. “He had worked side-by-side with us at our Terre Haute office since 2010 as a federally deputized task force officer. While we mourn this devastating loss we are dedicated to honoring his memory through a meticulous investigation.”

Keenan said the FBI executed several search warrants on Wednesday, including a search of the suspect’s home and vehicle where numerous items of evidence were seized.

Additional FBI crime scene investigators have been flown in from various field offices, including from Quantico, Virginia, as the processing of the crime scene continues.

Authorities are working to determine the suspect’s motive for the shooting and if the suspect knew Ferency.

Terre Haute Mayor Duke Bennett shared his condolences with Ferency’s family and friends, the city of Terre Haute and the Terre Haute Police Department.

“I’ve heard the word ‘senseless’ numerous times and there is no other word, I think, to describe something like this that’s happened,” Bennett said during the Thursday press conference.

THPD Chief Shawn Keen said he’s known Ferency for about 24 years and that they were neighbors before Keen joined the police force.

“You’ll not meet a finer person,” said Keen. “You don’t spend 30 years in this profession without being dedicated and he was absolutely dedicated.”

Ferency was the father of two adult children. He was a brother and a son, Keen said.

Memorial services for Ferency have not yet been announced. The department is asking the community to keep Ferency’s family, friends and colleagues in their thoughts.

Ferency is the third THPD officer to be killed in the line of duty within the last decade.