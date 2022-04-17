Indiana News

Young boy found dead in wooded area, police seeks public help to identify

SELLERSBURG, Ind. (WISH) — The Indiana State Police are seeking the public’s help in a death investigation of a young boy who was found Saturday.

Officers say a resident found the boy’s body near a roadway in a wooded area of eastern Washington County around 7:30 p.m.

The boy is described as a black male between the ages of 5 and 8 years old, 4-feet tall, and slim with a short haircut.

Police believe his death happened sometime within the last week.

The time and cause of death have not been released.

Anyone who could help identify the child can call Detective Matt Busick with the Indiana State Police in Sellersburg at 1-812-248-4374 or 1-800-872-6743.