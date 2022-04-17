Indiana News

Young boy found dead in wooded area, police seeks public help to identify

Illuminated police lights. (WISH Photo, File)
by: Divine Triplett
Posted: / Updated:

SELLERSBURG, Ind. (WISH) — The Indiana State Police are seeking the public’s help in a death investigation of a young boy who was found Saturday.

Officers say a resident found the boy’s body near a roadway in a wooded area of eastern Washington County around 7:30 p.m.

The boy is described as a black male between the ages of 5 and 8 years old, 4-feet tall, and slim with a short haircut.

Police believe his death happened sometime within the last week.

The time and cause of death have not been released.

Anyone who could help identify the child can call Detective Matt Busick with the Indiana State Police in Sellersburg at 1-812-248-4374 or 1-800-872-6743.

© 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

The White House finally gets to throw a party

News /

US rocked by 3 mass shootings during Easter weekend; 2 dead

News /

The oldest known gorilla in the world just turned 65

International /

Spain intercepts fishing boat with 3 metric tons of cocaine

International /


 
Copyright 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.