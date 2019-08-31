Young visits Greenwood to discuss raising U.S. tobacco age to 21

GREENWOOD, Ind. (WISH) — Vaping and tobacco use among teens is such a problem nationwide that one of Indiana’s U.S. senators wants to raise the national tobacco-buying age.

There’s a reason Republican Todd Young wants to raise America’s tobacco buying age to 21.

“Over a one-year period, we saw almost an 80% increase in the number of high school students using tobacco products,” Young said Friday at a Greater Greenwood Chamber of Commerce luncheon. “Most of this has to do with vaping and e-cigarette utilization.”

An Indiana Department of Health study showed cigarette use was down among Hoosier high school and middle school students from 2012-2018. Use of e-cigarettes increased more than 300% over the same period.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said 27% of high schoolers said they used some kind of tobacco in 2018.

“Public health experts tell us the best response we can take at the federal level is to increase the age of purchase to age 21,” Young said. “That’s what my legislation proposes to do, and I think it’ll pass before year’s end. This will save lives.”

Christian Maslowski, the president and CEO of the chamber of commerce, said, “We know that Hoosier businesses are spending millions of dollars on this issue. So, we absolutely support enacting … raising the age at the federal level.”

On Thursday, Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb and State Health Commissioner Dr. Kris Box launched a new statewide plan to get teens to stop vaping.

“I really think the governor is showing some leadership on this front,” Young said.

The senator said he understands some Hoosiers believe if 18 is old enough to go to war, they should be able to buy cigarettes.

“In order to make sure our men and women are ready for war, able to keep us safe and secure and themselves healthy, we owe it to them to make sure that we keep these products out of the hands of young people.” Young said.

The senator said he’s seen support for his bill from the U.S. Senate majority leader and prominent Democrats including U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine of Virginia.

Young said he hopes to speak to President Donald Trump about the legislation in the coming days.