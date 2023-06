Youth tobacco use at its lowest in 20 years

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A new survey now puts tobacco use by Indiana youth at its lowest level in two decades.

The 2022 Indiana Youth Tobacco survey released Tuesday collected data from more than 5,400 students in grades 6 through 12, and found that 10.5% of high schoolers and 3.3% of middle schoolers reported using tobacco products.

The survey also found e-cigarette use at its lowest since 2012.