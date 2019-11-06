Indiana nonprofits join forces

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — Two Indiana nonprofits have joined together to help the state’s most vulnerable find complete health care. Aspire Indiana and Progress House have affiliated to make the state’s largest and longest running addiction recovery center, Progress House, become part of Aspire Indiana’s “whole health” provider services, including medical care, behavioral health, community support programs and more.

“We are proud and pleased to announce this historic joining of our organizations. Progress House and Aspire Indiana have been models of how not-for-profits can serve individuals in crisis and enhance the community as a whole,” said Barbara Scott, Aspire President and CEO, and Darrell Mitchell, Progress House President and CEO, in a joint statement.



Months of collaboration culminated in establishing the state’s first Whole Health Recovery Center in Anderson, which is under review by the city. The center would provide a home for people with substance abuse disorder, if approved. The planning of the center resulted in the boards of directors of both organizations to unanimously vote to approve Progress House as a subsidiary of Aspire Indiana.



Progress House will continue to operate under its name under the Aspire umbrella, with no leadership or staffing changes expected. The two organizations are also exploring establishing other centers in Central Indiana.